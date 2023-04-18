How refreshing that there are Manheim Township school board candidates who plan to consider all public school students when making academic, extracurricular and athletic decisions!

Manheim Township School District administrators and staff work with families on an individual basis to determine the needs of each student. I know this from direct experience.

When parents are engaged, children thrive. I would never trust the fate of my children’s education to board members who think they know better than the people they interact with on a daily basis and think they have my child’s best interest in mind.

Why would we elect a group of people who want to take public schooling away from the public? Public schools are for everyone and every student.

We need to elect school board members who respect the parent-teacher relationship. I urge you to vote for the Support MT Schools candidates — Sara Woodbury, Terrance Henderson, Patrick Grenter, JoAnn Hentz and Mark Boldizar.

Courtney Morton

Manheim Township