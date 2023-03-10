I applaud Alice Yoder for her interest in serving our community as a county commissioner. I strongly endorse her and here are some of my reasons.

Alice has integrity and lots of experience in working with individuals and groups to advance positive causes to benefit our community. As director (now retired) of Mental Health America of Lancaster County for more than 25 years, I had the opportunity to work with many leaders in Lancaster County and beyond. Leaders, like any other group, have average, good and outstanding members. No one has been better than Alice.

She has the ability to see the big picture and all the relevant details. She has provided leadership on broad community health and safety concerns, for issues impacting all the generations. I have been part of large coalition meetings and small, more specific, groups. When the conversation wandered away from the topic, Alice would gently bring us back to the purpose of meeting.

Alice has broad relevant experience and the ability to coalesce people around important topics — always with kindness and insight. Alice would be a gift to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Mary Steffy

Manheim Township