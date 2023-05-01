In this primary election season, Alice Yoder stands alone as uniquely qualified to serve on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

From humble beginnings, Alice’s career has established a foundation for collaborative and results-oriented leadership, oftentimes focusing on the needs of those at the margins of our community.

Among many initiatives undertaken as Lancaster General Hospital’s executive director for community health, Alice was instrumental in developing an inclusive COVID-19 response. She co-led the development of the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance to confront sexual assault and has been a founding member of the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Court Appointed Special Advocates programs.

Moreover, as documented in our comprehensive plan, Places2040, Lancaster County is at an inflection point. Our commissioners must actively support more efficient use of the county’s designated growth areas in order to balance population growth with farming and agriculture, commercial/industrial lands and our treasured resources.

In doing so, we can address our need for safe, decent and affordable housing; promote economic development and job creation; and meet our obligations toward the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

Alice has served on West Hempfield Township’s planning commission and as a member and chairperson of the Lancaster County Planning Commission. So who can focus the commissioners’ attention to these imperatives better than she can?

From these perspectives and experiences, Alice will champion the creation of a long-overdue county health department. She will work with Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger to develop a prison based on the principles of rehabilitation and reduced recidivism.

Please support Alice Yoder with your vote on May 16!

Rick and Mary Lou Jackson

Ephrata