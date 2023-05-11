I am a student at Manheim Township High School, and I would like to talk about my teacher, Lance Wagner.

Mr. Wagner is a beloved teacher at Manheim Township and is respected by students and staff. He is dedicated. I have not been in a class where he has failed to keep his students engaged. He is one of the most politically informed people I know, and he makes it his goal to make sure his students have a good understanding of what is happening in the world.

When we have debates in class, he will play the role of either side, just so we can hear reasoning from another perspective. But, above all, he carries compassion — he doesn’t find himself to be above anyone and he cares for his students and staff deeply.

I encourage you to vote for Lance Wagner for magisterial district judge in District 02-1-02, as I believe he would bring the same level of compassion and dedication to his new role.

Eli Colantoni

Manheim Township