On May 16, voters in the Penn Township and Lititz communities will have the opportunity to cast their vote in the primary election for Joe Stauffer for magisterial district judge.

Joe currently serves as the chief of police for Manheim Borough. I worked with him for seven-plus years when I was the superintendent at Manheim Central School District. In my time working with him, I found him to be the one of the most upstanding, reputable, salt-of-the-earth people I have ever known.

Joe leads with character and integrity. He cares deeply for the communities he serves. In a time of uncertainty, and as the core values of this great nation are at stake, Joe is the type of person we need to bolster the foundation for our current generation and beyond.

I highly encourage you to consider Joe Stauffer when you go to the polls May 16. I wholeheartedly believe that Joe will earn your trust. Every day.

Peter J. Aiken

East Hempfield Township

Former superintendent of Manheim Central School District