I am writing to express my support for John Maina, a Democrat who is running for Lancaster County magisterial district judge in District 02-3-03 in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election.

He is a lifelong resident of Lancaster County and holds a degree in criminal justice. John has the experience, knowledge and passion necessary to serve the greater Lampeter-Strasburg area with distinction and honor.

His opponent is a registered Republican who has cross-filed in the primary election. While I respect the right of every candidate to run for office, I believe that John is the best choice for this important position. He has a deep understanding of the criminal justice system, and he has a strong commitment to upholding the law and serving his community.

John knows the needs and concerns of his constituents. He has been a leader in advocating for justice and equality in the community, and he has shown a deep commitment to serving the people of his district. He is a person of integrity and honesty.

I urge voters in the upcoming primary election to support John Maina for magisterial district judge. He is the best candidate for the job. I know him well and am confident that he will serve his community with the highest level of professionalism and dedication.

Nick Mandalakas

Dover, Delaware