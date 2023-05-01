I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Bob Hollister for Lancaster County commissioner.

As a native of Lancaster County and former school superintendent for Eastern Lancaster County School District, Bob knows the people of Lancaster County and the challenges that they face.

Bob believes that county government can and must make a difference.

Bob believes that local government must work for all of its citizens. He will work to ensure full access to voting, as well as election security.

Bob supports a county health department to address mental health services, with special attention for young people. Lancaster County can do better in public health. Justifying inaction by attacking the data is not a strategy — it must end.

Many in Congress assert that more urgent attention to mental health is needed to address a nationwide drug and violence epidemic. A Lancaster County health department is essential to develop the most effective strategy to help young people and others with mental health challenges.

Bob will work to ensure that the new county prison is not only cost-effective, but that it will support the goal of rehabilitation. He will oppose privatization — a policy that has enriched a few and shortchanged many in other states.

I have gotten to know Bob over the past year. He’s an intelligent, genuine and pragmatic person who believes that government can help make the lives of all people better. I urge fellow Democrats to vote for Bob Hollister in the upcoming primary on May 16.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township

