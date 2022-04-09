The alumni elections for the Penn State University board of trustees are just around the corner, from Sunday through 9 a.m. on May 5.

In my view, Barry J. Fenchak is an excellent candidate for your vote. He lives in State College and has attended board meetings for many years. He has vast knowledge of developments and writes synopses on his Facebook page that clearly exhibit involvement and dedication to his alma mater.

If you feel passionate regarding the governance and future of Penn State, please consider casting your vote for Barry Fenchak (No. 7 on ballot). His voice will be heard, and he will not “go along to get along!”

Sandra C. Lane

Lititz