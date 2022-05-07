Dr. Nche Zama is the epitome of the American dream. As a young teenager, he legally migrated to America to attend college with $20 in his pocket. Through hard work, perseverance and the help of many guardian angels, he became a recognized heart and lung surgeon.

Now retired, Zama is running as a Republican for governor of Pennsylvania. He wants to share the American dream with as many Pennsylvanians as he can.

He was upset to learn the extent of “ZIP code disease” in Pennsylvania K-12 public education. He was upset to learn that Pennsylvania’s support of higher education is among the worst in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World report.

He can’t believe that much of rural Pennsylvania still doesn’t have decent broadband or cell service. He’s outraged that the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Integrated Water Quality Report added 2,398 more stream miles to the state’s impaired list, suggesting that one-third of all the state’s waterways are now considered polluted enough to harm wildlife, recreation or drinking water.

As he did for heart surgery, Zama wants to build high-performance teams to restore excellence in Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania education, health care and government.

I hope you will join me when I vote for Dr. Nche Zama in the May 17 primary election.

Connor Joyce

Elizabethtown