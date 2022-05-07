Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow has lived the American dream. His poor Brazilian mother wanted him to have advantages she could not provide, particularly a U.S. education. Imagine her love for her infant son, and what he might grow to be, when she gave him up for adoption to American missionaries.

Charlie graduated from Messiah College and earned a law degree at Villanova. His lifelong interest in our U.S. Constitution and political process helped him to fulfill his birth mother’s dreams. He’s a small business owner (Harrisburg’s Quantum Communications provides guidance and training for individuals and businesses on strategy, advocacy and media relations) and vice chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, with a decadeslong record of leadership in organizations dedicated to preserving America’s greatness.

As a Ronald Reagan presidential campaign staffer, Charlie became close to the Reagan family. That relationship continued in various capacities after Reagan’s presidency. Reagan’s son, Michael, has endorsed Charlie to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

Charlie and I have been friends for over three decades. I know him to be a man of integrity, a successful businessman, a student of history and the political process and a person driven to help others.

Please join me in voting for Charlie Gerow for governor in the May 17 primary.

Al Bienstock

Camp Hill

Cumberland County