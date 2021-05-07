This election cycle, we have an opportunity to elect a more equitable and diverse school board for Manheim Township School District.

I believe that Teddy Vasquez is a great candidate for Manheim Township’s school board. His experience as a father of six daughters and as a community organizer — paired with his commitment to equity — make him an incredible asset to any school community.

My time spent on the board for the School District of Lancaster has taught me how vital it is to have board members with strong values and a commitment to transparency. I’ve seen Teddy advocating for our community’s values in the street and in boardrooms. I know I can trust him to carry those values with him to the school board.

Kareena Rios

School District of Lancaster school board member