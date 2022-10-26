We believe that the contrasts between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Democratic challenger Bob Hollister speak volumes regarding a lack of commitment (Smucker) or commitment (Hollister) to American democracy — and these contrasts illustrate why Hollister has earned our votes.

In our view, Smucker is accountable to the following: “dark money” capitalists who establish his legislative priorities; a cadre of Republican sycophants clinging to a twice-impeached former president out of fear of the Republican “base”; lemming-like supporters of an insurrection and attempted coup; and election deniers who have not found any factual justification for their intransigence.

Smucker has survived previous challenges based almost exclusively on the overwhelming advantage he enjoys of registered Republican voters in the 11th Congressional District.

Seemingly looking for any reason to avoid knowledge of points of view that challenge the positions he takes in order to ensure his party loyalty, Smucker hides from the media and, more importantly, from his constituents.

We believe that Smucker remains in office not because of any good work that he has done; rather, he remains because he willingly and unquestionably does as he is told, even when doing so is contrary to the will of his constituents.

Hollister has had a distinguished career focused on public service. He has dealt with complex issues by seeking input from constituents and listening to their concerns. He is a community-builder who understands that, in order to solve complex problems, a leader must strive to bring people together and allow them to be part of the solution.

On Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to dramatically enhance our representation in Congress, and we enthusiastically endorse Bob Hollister for Congress.

Jane and William Cowden

Lititz