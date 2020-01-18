“While Democrats are trying to remove President Trump from office, the president is focused on removing terrorists from the face of the earth” — U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R.-Calif (“Iran crisis looms over impeachment,” Jan. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline).
How did it become the responsibility of the U.S. president to “remove terrorists from the face of the earth”?
More than 50 years ago, didn’t Martin Luther King Jr. essentially declare the U.S. military a terrorist organization when he identified his own government as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world”? If that is incomprehensible to us, it is not unthinkable to others.
The United States is the world’s largest weapons supplier. Given the U.S. current military budget of $738 billion — more than the size of the next seven largest military budgets around the world combined — is it any wonder that the actions of the Pentagon and CIA end up displacing diplomacy and creating international crises resulting in incredible humanitarian, immigration and ecological disasters?
Members of Congress who voted to spend half the current overall U.S. discretionary budget to fight endless wars, bomb extrajudicially and put God’s creation at risk are not in position to tell us that we cannot address the climate crisis or afford health care for all.
Has the time come for fearful but thoughtful U.S. taxpayers to tell the government what they will and won’t pay for?
Harold A. Penner
Akron