I recently wrote a letter to our state representative on the Transportation Committee expecting a response from him, which I did not get. I’m tired hearing from our politicians that they are too busy to respond, and they go unchallenged. I don’t care if they are Republicans or Democrats. They all represent us in their decisions.
My point is that the new Route 23 that was scheduled to go from Lancaster to the Morgantown turnpike interchange has been delayed for over 50 years, despite being deemed necessary by Gov. Milton Shapp.
About 75 years ago, Route 222 was planned, and it was fully finished about 10 years ago to Reading. Can you imagine the vehicle traffic on Route 272 today without Route 222? That is exactly what is happening to Route 23 and Route 30. Get the politics out of the equation and realize it is for the benefit of the majority. Yes, there will be farmers and others displaced by the annexation of their land, but that is what is necessary to relieve traffic congestion on routes 23 and 30.
There are 13 state politicians in Lancaster County and one federal. Can’t they see the benefit of completing a new Route 23? Put personal feelings aside and get the job done.
Howard L. Snoke
Warwick Township