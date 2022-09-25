On Nov. 8, we will have a national election that will have serious consequences for each party and its candidates. Groups are still casting doubt on the election process, even though no fraud or mishandling of any consequence was discovered in the 2020 election.

The MAGA Republicans are very simply taking the position that if they lose an election, there must be fraud involved. If they win an election, presumably there will be no claims of fraud. So, MAGA candidates will refuse to accept the election verdict unless they win.

This sort of arrogant, childish stupidity could drag on the election results ad infinitum and leave us with no effective government for a serious period of time.

Would it be possible for both parties to examine the vote-counting procedures in each state and locality now, so as to be able to vouch for the accuracy of the numbers in November?

Probably not. That would be an intelligent move, and thus unacceptable to the majority of our “professional” politicians.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown