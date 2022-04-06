I would like for all Lancaster County libraries to follow the example of the New York Public Library and others and end the collection of fees on overdue books.

As a family of six avid book readers, we found the late fees to be stressful. We were reading the books, learning from them and had them scattered around the house for easy pickup and perusal. Inevitably, some were overdue, but all were eventually returned.

A New York City librarian said they weren’t in the business of collecting revenues and that the budget could be adjusted to cover late fees. As a consequence, an abundance of books have been returned to the library. And parents and children are now at ease about returning overdue books and not having their library cards canceled.

Sally Vegso

Marietta