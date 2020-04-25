I am dismayed by federal attempts, under President Donald Trump, to undermine the Endangered Species Act, the landmark conservation law established to protect our imperiled species.

The Endangered Species Act is our nation’s most effective law for protecting wildlife in danger of extinction. Ninety-nine percent of species listed under the act have survived, and many are on the path to recovery.

As a concerned student studying political science and global affairs at Temple University, I genuinely care about protecting the endangered species because of my future and others’ future. Without certain species, we cannot survive. These species have done us no harm, yet they are being killed by human and corporate greed.

I care because I believe it is vital to speak for those that do not have a voice. Because of the Endangered Species Act and other environmental policies, I am able to see the once-endangered bald eagle when I’m out hiking. I am able to have hope for the future of those who are younger than me.

Led by extremists with backing from corporate special interests, some members of Congress are seemingly attempting to take decisions about which species are protected away from scientists and give that power to themselves. That is disgraceful! A 2015 poll found 90% of American voters support upholding the Endangered Species Act.

I urge our president and other lawmakers to respect their constituents’ values and do their part to protect our wildlife and the laws that make those protections possible.

Bailey Fleming

Warwick Township