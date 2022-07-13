The Humane Society of the United States released its 10th annual Horrible Hundred report on problem puppy mills. Once again, a kennel in Lancaster County is on the list.

Issues found at Pennsylvania puppy mills include injured dogs, filthy and crowded conditions and dogs confined to small, rusty, broken enclosures. One Pennsylvania kennel has been included in the report for five years. But as bad as the puppy mill issue is in Pennsylvania, at least we have a kennel inspection program to help uncover the problems. Some retail pet stores in Pennsylvania, however, sell dogs from puppy mills, including dogs from states with no kennel inspection policies at all. Pennsylvania must stop importing puppy mill dogs for retail sale in pet stores when we already have enough puppy mill problems — and homeless dogs needing adoption — in our state.

It’s time for Pennsylvania to join Maryland, Illinois, and several other states by ending the sale of puppies in pet stores. We must urge lawmakers to protect consumers and animals from the cruel puppy mill pipeline by supporting Victoria’s Law (House Bill 1299/Senate Bill 234).

Michele Patterson

West Hempfield Township