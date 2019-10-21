To me and many other Lancaster County people, fall isn’t fall without the Lampeter Fair. Thanks to the organizers for keeping this special event going year after year!
As you grow up, you start to see things with new eyes. As I sat in the bleachers, I realized that I saw the greased pig catching contest differently from when I was younger. The piglets were clearly terrified to be chased by dozens of children. Honestly, the event made me sad.
Pigs are known to be highly intelligent animals. Many studies have found that pigs are similar to dogs, chimps or even human toddlers in intelligence. It strikes me as wrong to cause needless fear to such a relatively advanced animal, and I can no longer enjoy an event that does so.
Traditions are what make Lancaster County so special, and I truly want us to keep as many of our traditions as possible. I know the greased pig catching contest is a popular event that has been going on for many years, and I respect that. But do we want to continue a tradition that revolves around frightening baby animals for entertainment?
If you, like me, love the Lampeter Fair but would like the piglets to be treated better, I invite you to join me in calling or emailing the fair board. I plan to offer my thanks for all the work that goes into the fair and ask that the contest be replaced with an updated activity.
Emily Jones
Manor Township