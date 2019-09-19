With the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields, why not finally come to terms with the reality that fossil fuel needs to stay in the ground? Rather than repairing the damaged oil fields and attacking other human beings, why not recognize that we need to single-mindedly focus on divesting our lives from our dependence on fossil fuel?
We need to wake up to the real enemy: greed, i.e., the willingness to continue to value profits from ongoing extraction and addiction to the use of fossil fuel while at the same time ignoring the impending collapse of the ability of our planet, Earth, to continue to support life.
Fossil fuels make us vulnerable to limited supply, vulnerable to attack, and vulnerable to shortsighted leaders who are willing to fight over the safety of fossil fuel extraction and supply chains. They do this while ignoring the clear knowledge that the real enemy — the real threat to our safety — is ongoing burning of fossil fuel.
Wouldn’t it be better to recognize and face the existential threat of the climate crisis and announce that we are ready to present a “locked and loaded” plan for combating our ongoing dependence on fossil fuel, foreign oil and the environmental destruction caused by its extraction?
We are ready! Let’s make it clear to the U.S. president and all world leaders that we the people are ready to combat the real enemy. Let’s unite and stand up for the future of life on Earth!
Teresa Caruthers
Ephrata