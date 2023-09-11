America currently resembles the way it was in 1861, and once again we are at war with each other. Our political parties are fractured from within.

Democrats are divided between those who love freedom and embrace President Harry Truman’s “don’t mess with America” mindset and the anti-everything progressives within the party who are eager to transform America into a socialist wasteland of government control.

Republicans are divided between patriots who are inspired by our Founding Fathers and those who often stand silent and seem to take freedom for granted.

Our cities are held hostage by crime, homelessness and despair. Lethal drugs are flowing into America at an alarming rate, and the physical and inhumane abuse of women and children at our southern border is extremely disturbing. Progressive politicians apparently don’t care or lack the courage to fix the problems that they have created.

It should be obvious to all Americans that progressives appear determined to change the face of freedom. Their politically correct vocabulary is specifically designed to tell us what to say and how to say it. They are definitely not fans of free speech. My views of the progressive movement are based on stories told to me by family members who fled communist Cuba.

At the moment, America appears to be a nation in crisis, which makes us vulnerable to our global adversaries. In order to keep freedom alive and thriving, it is imperative that Democrats and Republicans stop the drama and work together to keep America safe and strengthen our democracy.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township