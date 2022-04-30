The Associated Press article in the April 11 LNP headlined “Pro-energy candidates face reality” states: “Republican Bill McSwain pledges to be a pro-energy governor by ‘turning on the spigot of natural gas.’ Another hopeful, Dave White, says he wants Pennsylvania ‘to be the energy capital of the world.’ A third candidate, Lou Barletta, says having a glut of natural gas in the ground without a pipeline is ‘like being in college and having a keg of beer without a tap.’ ”

That same edition of LNP features a column by Nicholas Goldberg of the Los Angeles Times headlined “Too much indifference to climate catastrophe.” It quotes projections from climate scientists and states: “the world is right on track to blow past the critically important goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.”

According to a risk analysis released by the U.S. Department of Defense in October, “The risks of climate change to Department of Defense (DoD) strategies, plans, capabilities, missions, and equipment, as well as those of U.S. allies and partners, are growing.”

“Today, no nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis. We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in April 2021.

I believe it’s clear that the short-term economic gain of extracting more natural gas is being exploited for short-term political gain by the shortsighted Pennsylvania Republican candidates for governor.

Our dependence on fossil fuels must end now. The warnings can no longer be ignored. If your eyes and your ears aren’t enough to convince you of the devastating effects of climate change, then what else do you need to tell you that we’re already in deep, deep trouble?

It is high time to face the facts and to support the candidates who advocate for alternative clean energy — and not those who would literally add more fuel to the fire.

The end is much closer than we would like to believe. For the sake of the planet, vote green.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township