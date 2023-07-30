My grandmother was a teacher in the New York City public schools in the 1920s. She left the family a weather-beaten copy of “Tom Sawyer” by Mark Twain. The introduction to the book was written by Fiorello LaGuardia, who was mayor of New York City for 12 years.

I quote from that introduction: “Pick your books as you pick your friends. ... Did you ever try inviting (Ralph Waldo) Emerson, or Twain or Bret Harte or (James Fenimore) Cooper to your home? Reach out. Get one of their books and spend an evening with a great man.”

Imagine young people today sitting down with a classic young person’s book and reading for pleasure. As a former teacher who energetically promoted reading, I know how rare it is for young people to read.

However, I would encourage all people, especially young people, to get their hands on a classic book written by these great authors and read.

President Harry Truman was our last president to not go to college, and he credited reading with his advancement in life. Imagine improving your life through reading and actively acquiring knowledge and a new perspective on life.

To the list of great authors suggested by LaGuardia, I would add books by C.S. Forester (the Horatio Hornblower series) and Willa Cather (including her classic, “Death Comes for the Archbishop”).

“Readers make leaders.” And the best part? Reading is free. Try it.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township