As Congress reconvenes this month, the political stakes are steep and difficult. Now is the voters’ opportunity to hold elected representatives — such as U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — accountable to do real work for constituents.

When we hear of bullies rallying to damage President Joe Biden in their quest for power through calumny, the onus is on us to pay attention: Smucker’s party has stumbled.

But we expect Smucker to do better, and we know he can. Now is the time to encourage him with letters and calls to do what is best for his whole district — to pursue the shared future and hope for progress at the heart of this nation’s founding vision.

Alison Siewert

Lancaster