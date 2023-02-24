This is in reference to the PennLive article “Trump-backed parents group sues over program,” which was published in the Feb. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I am appalled and saddened that there are parents teaching their children that “not every human is deserving of my child’s empathy.”

And more appalling is the fact that these parents proclaim to have religious values.

One of the main Christian values I was taught and still believe in is compassion — defined as being concerned for the sufferings or misfortunes of others.

Which human beings do these parents think aren’t deserving of compassion? People who look differently, act differently or think differently than they do? In a world filled with so much hate and violence, is this really the lesson they want their children to learn?

There are already too many people killed because someone lacked empathy for others. We don’t need more people in this world who have learned this “value” from their parents.

School boards, please stand up to these bullying parents! And thank you for bringing programs like Character Strong into your schools.

Donna Becker

Providence Township