When much of the news in the United States was focused on analysis of the midterm elections, an important environmental meeting, the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, was being held from Nov. 6 to 20 in Egypt.

Attending were more than 45,000 participants, who shared ideas and solutions and worked to build partnerships. Although many topics were discussed, one of particular concern was the rift between developed countries and those with emerging economies. The latter have suffered greatly due to climate change.

For example, Pakistan recently suffered greatly from flooding, and Somalia has had drought during what was supposed to be its rainy season.

In the past 20 years, the combined climate-linked losses in vulnerable emerging countries has totaled $525 billion — one-fifth of their gross national products.

These countries have had to borrow money just to repair the damage, let alone mitigate effects for future problems.

Those of us in developed countries have used fossil fuels to create wealth. For many years, we didn’t realize the damage being done to our environment. Conversely, people in emerging countries generally have a low carbon footprint. It’s no wonder that their leaders strongly believe that wealthy countries should be obligated to pay for the damages.

Where could this money come from? In recent history, Japan and the Scandinavian countries have donated tens of millions of dollars, but tens of billions are needed. Toward the end of the November conference in Egypt, negotiators agreed to start a loss-and-damage fund within the next year. Let’s hope so. The developed countries of the world need to live up to their commitments.

Wayne Olson

Manheim