The flame of nationalism in America has been brought to a boiling point. The need to return to the moral foundation that built our country is urgent. We appear to have forgotten the lessons visible in acclaimed books by authors like George Orwell and William Shirer.
Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” clearly described how a great, learned culture in Germany could be brought to committing genocide by the fiery, hate-filled rhetoric of a madman.
The social media of the “dark web” has attracted followers intent on stirring white nationalism and xenophobia, bringing danger to our collective society. Shall we speak out about this danger, or continue to remain silent and go about our daily routine like those in Stanley Kramer’s 1965 movie, “Ship of Fools”?
Dale Aulthouse
Wellsboro