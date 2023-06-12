As a responsible voter, I have a moral obligation to stand up for “woke.” How can I not? “Woke” means to be aware of and actively attentive (awake) to important societal facts and issues.

I like the way the writer of the June 5 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “A proposal for Smucker to consider” summarized “woke” with an acronym:

W for wisdom, by embracing knowledge and critical thinking; O for open-mindedness, by valuing diverse perspectives; K for kindness, by practicing empathy and compassion; and E for equality, by striving for justice and equal opportunity for all.

I plan to vote for representatives who embrace this interpretation of “woke.”

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township