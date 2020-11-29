A letter to Kamala Harris:

This moment — this very moment — is yours. And this is one of the most glorious of moments in American history. You may be thinking that I am overestimating this moment; that it was just an election. But I am not.

And the reason I am writing to you at this moment is because I want you to understand how important this day is and what it represents. Joe Biden may be the center of attention right now, but I am celebrating Kamala Harris — and you should, too.

First, let it sink in. A woman is our next vice president. Obviously, this is long overdue, but we have achieved this moment.

So, be in this moment for Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt, Shirley Chisolm, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Hillary Clinton, along with the Hofstrom sisters (my mother and aunt).

Be in this moment with Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Michelle Obama and so many more I am missing. These women have survived — and I emphasize survived — attacks on their character, untrue rumors and a belief they are not capable of being leaders. Yet here we are. These women will not be pushed aside and refuse to “take a seat” or be silenced.

This is the most beautiful gift they have given us, and it is our responsibility to protect it and take advantage of it. What these women mean to all of us is an opportunity to form a new society, which will ultimately lead to a new government.

Andrew Lavery

Mountville