Thank you to Alex Geli for his news article in the Oct. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline on critical race theory ("A new critical divide").

Education is about critically examining multiple perspectives on an issue to fully understand what has occurred, not to accept just one idea or viewpoint. History should be examined from multiple viewpoints to examine the failures of the past, and not just celebrate the successes.

Grappling with the difficulties of history can and should be an emotional experience; that does not mean students should feel guilty or responsible for those events. We need to ask, what can we learn from history, and how can we apply that learning moving forward?

It is imperative that we read and discuss literature that aids us in understanding the world outside of our own lived experiences. Retired professor Rudine Sims Bishop used the phrase “windows, mirrors and sliding-glass doors” to illustrate the importance of literature via the human experience. These windows allow us to glimpse lives different from our own, while mirrors reflect what we may already see or know. Professor Richard Jean So’s research reveals the lack of diversity in publishing, which has impeded people of color from sharing their stories.

To echo Penn Manor High School social studies teacher Todd Mealy, who was quoted in Geli’s article, we need to embrace a more honest historical narrative in the classroom and recruit teaching staffs that reflect the populations of our communities. We need to embrace more diverse narratives in literature to glimpse experiences other than our own and learn to empathize with the experience of others in both local and global communities.

Matthew Good

Ephrata