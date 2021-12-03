Celebrating Christmas this year may change from the usual celebratory events that we have enjoyed in the past. Currently we face the possibility of a new strain of the virus, which may impact what public events we can safely attend.

Also there is a shortage of products and services, strong inflationary price increases and safety concerns while in any public venue.

This year, try to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas by visiting a local shrine decorated with holiday lights and attend a Christmas Eve service at a church of your choice.

Remember all who protect us — our military and first responders — and also all civilian and government workers who provide essential products and services.

Give within your means to those who require some assistance.

By emphasizing the true meaning of the holiday this year, the change can enrich you and your family well beyond the holiday season.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick. Rhode Island