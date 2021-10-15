An article in the Sept. 17 issue of the medical journal The Lancet addressed the question of the origin of COVID-19. While not coming to a definitive answer, it did come to one profound conclusion that I believe is so often neglected on these pages. Divergent ideas and explanations of phenomena and situations are to be embraced and explored with analysis and thoughtful discussion.

I offer this quote from The Lancet article in the hope that future contributors to the Opinion pages will thoughtfully consider their harsh, judgmental personal attacks on others' differing opinions: “research-related hypotheses are not misinformation and conjecture. More importantly, science embraces alternative hypotheses, contradictory arguments, verification, refutability, and controversy. Departing from this principle risks establishing dogmas, abandoning the essence of science, and, even worse, paving the way for conspiracy theories. Instead, the scientific community should bring this debate to a place where it belongs.”

We are not all scientists conducting studies, but we all form our opinions based on our experiences and the information we read and hear from others. People who offer their opinions are offering a part of themselves to, in their view, increase our knowledge of this incredibly complex and diverse world. Search for the meaning, perhaps beyond the words and beyond your bubble of experience, that will help you grow in understanding.

You do a disservice to yourself and others with dismissive statements like “the science is settled.” It never is. Disagreements are the engine of change and the gateway to increased understanding.

Walt Baumbach

Elizabethtown