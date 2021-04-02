Oh, how difficult it must be these days to be a Republican. They read and hear how Republican legislatures in 43 states have introduced over 250 bills that are essentially designed to discourage voters and make voting more difficult.

For decades, the United States has lectured other countries about how they should become like us — become democratic, with everyone having a vote. We have criticized dictators who refused to accept the vote of their citizens.

But within the past few months we have seen scores of Republican leaders voting and saying that they do not accept the results of the most recent presidential election. Officials, both Republican and Democrat, in all 50 states certified that the election in their state was carried out without fraud.

But former Republican President Donald Trump — with absolutely no evidence — continues to perpetuate the Big Lie that he actually won. He ignores the fact that he received over 7 million fewer votes than his opponent, and lost the Electoral College vote by a “landslide,” as he called almost the same tally when he won in 2016. Millions of his disciples have followed Trump’s lead on the Big Lie. The democratic system is vilified and discredited.

Realizing that most people, in my view, are not attracted to their programs and policies, many Republican leaders have reacted by doing their best to suppress the vote —make it as difficult as possible for people to vote.

In Georgia, Republicans have enacted many laws aimed to constrict the vote — including making it illegal to provide drinking water to people standing in long lines for a chance to vote. This is very un-democratic and very un-American.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown