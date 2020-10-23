Embarrassment for Democrats [letter] Oct 23, 2020 Oct 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print The Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee embarrassed themselves, as all they seemed to do was bash President Donald Trump. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was smarter than all of them put together.Linda Spitzer Warwick Township Today's Top Stories Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focusing on Pa. 49 min ago AP FACT CHECK: Trump and Biden in their last clash on stage 4 hrs ago Press issues delay delivery of today's LNP; here's what you need to know 6 hrs ago Finally, good vibes for Pequea Valley, Conestoga Valley: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 24 7 hrs ago Mothers celebrate recovery from addiction alongside children at Lancaster County ceremony 7 hrs ago Corn disease tar spot: What to know and how to spot it 7 hrs ago How to start journaling, even if you're a first-timer [column] 7 hrs ago 'Marionette Land' documentary paints intricate picture of Lancaster Marionette Theatre and owner Robert Brock 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Democrats Supreme Court Trump