Thanks to Tom Tillett for his Nov. 17 Sunday LNP op-ed “Dangers lurk within our federal budget.” Neither party talks about the real $23-plus trillion U.S. debt. They quietly pass stopgap budget measures for a month or two at a time. This is no way to run a government.
Some examples of the frightfully insane spending are listed on OpenTheBooks.com. Checking it out will make your blood boil.
Coffee cups at $1,220 each, totaling $32,000, spent by the Department of Defense; mistaken and improper payments distributed by 20 federal agencies, $1.5 trillion; 2020 census cost overrun, $3.3 billion (before it’s barely begun); mistaken and improper Medicaid payments, $306.6 billion; frog mating call study in Panama, $404,991; 27-foot artificial Christmas tree, Veterans Affairs, $21,500; funding hipster parties, National Institutes of Health, $5 million.
On it goes! Let’s speak up to our representatives.
Shirley Cressman
West Lampeter Township