I have never been so ashamed and embarrassed by a leader of the United States as I am of President Donald Trump.
Recently, my husband and I were lucky enough to travel to China, India and other countries in Europe and Asia. Many times we were asked if we were U.S. citizens and, after replying yes, we were asked what was wrong with our president. We also were asked how our citizens could elect such a corrupt, ignorant and lying man.
I would tell them we did not elect him, the Electoral College elected him. Hillary Clinton was the winner of the majority of the popular vote. I was told that apparently our system is as corrupt as their country’s government. I eventually ended up telling people I was Canadian, so as to not answer questions about Trump.
It seems that every day it’s another lie, scandal or wicked tweet by Trump. He has no self-control, no manners or brains. I don’t care how much he’s worth. I’d rather he be more intelligent and silent.
And this fiasco with Joe Biden is the ultimate wrong. I understand all candidates do mudslinging, but Trump has taken it to the lowest level ever. It shows what scum he can be to get what he wants. Is that the kind of person we want in the White House working for us? I don’t think so, and he is not working for us; he’s only working for his own good.
I’m glad the Democrats decided it was time for an impeachment inquiry.
C.L. Conover
East Hempfield Township