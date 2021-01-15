Embarrassing act by Smucker [letter] Jan 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, you have embarrassed yourself and your constituents. I believe that your actions were part of the insurrection. You must resign and apologize to all of your constituents.David White Marietta Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to read next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Smucker Resign Apologize