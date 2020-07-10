As an American and Vietnam-era veteran, I must admit there are very few times in my life I have been embarrassed to be an American.

But at 6:30 p.m. June 1, I swear that if I could have found an American flag in my house, I would have taken it out on my front yard and burned it.

What this president did at that time was the worst thing I have seen in my 72 years of life. Using the National Guard against innocent American people should never have been allowed to happen. We just got the wrong man at the wrong time. My sister-in-law in England wrote in an email that a government spokesman there said, “We don’t want to turn into America.” How was this country so stupid to elect this person to be our president?

Bob Daecher

Lititz