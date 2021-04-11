Spring has sprung and so has carnival season!

It would be so nice to get back out and enjoy things like a good old-fashioned carnival as the weather gets warmer and people get vaccinated — to just get out of the house and get back a little normalcy in our lives.

But, after seeing the parking lot of the building I work at near Clipper Magazine Stadium, I was reminded of how much of humanity is just horrible, piggy people — and that’s an insult to pigs.

There were countless pizza slices (yes, whole slices!), bottles, cups, napkins and all kinds of detritus strewn everywhere!

You know who you are. You can be better when you gain a new lease on freedom and the ability to go out and enjoy our lives once more. Just be kind to our community and our environment and pick up after yourselves.

We can and should do better!

Dean Turner

Mountville