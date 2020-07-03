I would like to congratulate Mark Kelley on his excellent op-ed that appeared in the June 13 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Who were those guys on Elizabethtown roofs?”). His subject was the two “mysterious” militia groups that came, well-armed, to a demonstration in Elizabethtown on June 6.

His column was informative, understanding and concerned. But most of all it was compassionate. He ends his essay with two beautiful sentences: “We must invite them back into the community dialogue now — for our sake and for theirs. There’s no better time than the present.”

It is a wonderful insight that is seldom seen or heard today and should be seized upon. Our present anger, rage and divisiveness have been long in coming. In many ways we are still fighting the Civil War, which, in turn, was about our original two sins of 200 years earlier.

We are now fighting new wars of classism, racism, inequality and injustice. We hide from the ugliness of poverty in our communities, the terrible housing, the inadequate schools, the crumbling infrastructure and the systemic oppression of far too many. Just 10 years ago, millions were losing their homes and jobs in a massive recession that was imposed by the humanly devised yet inhuman machinery of dogmatic economic theology.

We should end, or meaningfully mitigate, these current civil wars by beginning the largest peace conference in our nation’s history. We will need a forum for this. I have a suggestion, but my 250 words have been spent.

Denny McMahon

Manheim Township