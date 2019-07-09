Kudos for your constructively critical June 28 editorial about the ill-considered elimination of several majors and minors at Elizabethtown College (“Colleges adjust”).
Granted, E-town, like many other colleges, must make some difficult adjustments in light of the demographic decrease in graduating high school students. But the cuts in peace and conflict studies, theater and philosophy weaken the liberal arts, contradict the college’s peace-loving Brethren heritage, and undermine its mission statement.
First of all, terminating faculty who are distinguished by their energetic contributions to life at the college and beyond ruptures the “relationship-centered learning” that the mission statement rightly highlights. The elimination of the theater program will inevitably lessen opportunities for the many students from other disciplines who participate in theater productions, thereby honing important life skills through one of the college’s most fulfilling and rewarding “experiential-learning opportunities.”
To give one example: A German major of mine, who starred in a production of the musical “Spring Awakening,” landed a competitive position at an international tax consulting company based in New York, right out of college.
Also, the community benefits from the college’s theater program. Recently, I saw a delightful production of the People’s Shakespeare Project’s “The Comedy of Errors” at the Lancaster Historical Society, featuring two E-town students.
Finally, the elimination of a philosophy major will hardly help students prepare for “a life of purpose.”
Mark Harman
Retired E-town professor of English and German
Manheim Township