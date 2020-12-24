Last year I was hospitalized and feeling left out of the holiday season, having already missed Thanksgiving.

On Christmas morning, a card appeared on my breakfast tray from Elijah Smith. It lifted my spirits immediately with its Christmas tree on the front and uplifting message inside.

Because there was no indication of how or where it was made, I had no way of thanking Elijah or his parents or teachers for making this happen. I did get home that afternoon, and I still have his card!

I hope that this belated thank you will somehow reach Elijah and he will know that he made a difference for someone’s Christmas.

Joan Norris

Manheim Township