As a school counselor with experience with all grades, I have seen the devastating impact that the excessive usage of electronics has upon our youth.

Research shows that overuse is directly linked to issues like anxiety and depression, eating disorders, school underachievement and a decrease in the level of respect for others — as well as the onset of health problems at an early age, cyberbullying and the reduction of face-to-face interpersonal skills.

Unfortunately, too many parents do not seem to realize the damage that excessive electronics usage is doing to their children.

I fully endorse the Wait Until Eighth movement, with which I have no affiliation (waituntil8th.org). This movement recommends that a child not have a cellphone until eighth grade, so that he or she can experience childhood without the negative influence of electronics and social media.

I did not know until this year that cellphones are available that only allow phone calls and texting — no apps.

I wholeheartedly suggest that parents take whatever steps are necessary to monitor and control their child’s electronics usage. This includes limiting the use of electronics, as well as requiring their child to provide them with the passwords to their social media accounts.

This suggestion may seem like an invasion of their privacy, but children’s mental health is more important than their privacy.

We can only address this crisis if parents take strong action to reduce electronics usage in a firm, fair, kind and consistent manner.

James Wegert

Manheim Township