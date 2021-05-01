The New York Times once called automobiles “politics on wheels.” But electrifying the country’s transportation system shouldn’t be a political debating point.

Everyone has a stake in breathing cleaner air and, we hope, avoiding runaway climate heating.

Fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks are part of a transportation infrastructure that spews the most emissions of any U.S. sector — 28%. Decarbonizing them and the electricity generating system is one long overdue step.

And there’s a plan on the table for it. President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan would invest $174 billion to capture the emerging global electric vehicle market.

Among other things, the initiative would massively increase charging infrastructure, supercharge domestic production of electric vehicles and give Americans great incentives to buy them.

Please ask your congressional representatives to back this plan.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township