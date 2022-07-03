Have you thought about the fact that the more electric vehicles there are on the road, the more shortfall we’ll have with our gasoline tax revenue?

I read that Pennsylvania is considering an alternative plan to tax vehicle use.

State and local governments collected a combined $52 billion in revenue from motor fuel taxes in 2019, according to the Urban Institute. If everyone next week gets an electric car, do you think that the gas tax revenue will be forgiven?

Get ready for a new way to tax vehicle use — more unintended consequences of the Green New Deal.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township