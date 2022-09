I think the views in the Aug. 27 letter “Critical of electric vehicles” are valid. There is another important point that the writer missed. Charging an electric car is going to be difficult if you live in a row home. You would need a very long extension cord to plug in your car every day, which is obviously not practical.

I think that government leaders are blind to the everyday problems with electric vehicles, based on the current level of technology.

John Peris

Lancaster Township