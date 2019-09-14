Many want the popular vote used for presidential elections, not the Electoral College. Well, our Founding Fathers were geniuses. They didn’t want the minority to determine an election outcome for the entire country. They recognized differences between each state. So they developed the Electoral College process to determine the president.
They were spot-on. There are three states (California, New York and lllinois) whose vote consistently affects popular vote results. Yet the popular vote from the other 47 states is often very different. Here’s data to make the point (the last 25-30 years reflect the same conclusions):
1) In 2016, Donald Trump received 63 million popular votes versus Hillary Clinton’s 65.9 million. Remove California, New York and Illinois, and Trump wins a compelling popular vote, 53.5 million to 49.5 million. So Trump is the clear popular vote winner in those 47 states, combined.
2) In 2000, George W. Bush received 50.5 million votes versus Al Gore’s 51 million — almost a tie? Not really. Remove California, New York and Illinois again, and Bush received 41.5 million to Gore’s 38.4 million, a Bush landslide in 47 states.
3) In 2012, Barack Obama received 65.9 million votes versus Mitt Romney’s 60.9 million — Obama landslide? No. Remove California, New York and Illinois and Romney wins the popular vote 51.5 million to 50.6 million.
The conclusion: The Electoral College is a fairer way to determine the will of the majority, just as our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Bill Kleine
Pequea Township