This year’s election should prove to any intelligent observer that recent changes to the way America holds elections have proved disastrous.

Early voting resulted in large numbers of mail ballots being held back from canvassing or counting until Election Day in some states. Thus, there was a backlog from the start.

But I do not believe we can allow officials to start counting prior to Election Day, lest the ongoing tallies are leaked, potentially influencing voter trends.

Widespread voting by mail has, in my view, succeeded in destroying any credibility in the integrity of the votes. I believe the system as designed is ripe for fraud.

I believe that extended deadlines for accepting ballots also opens the door to fraud that can cast serious doubt on the validity of the election.

As Americans, we cannot accept this as the new normal!

If we allow this erosion of confidence in the voting system, it’s possible that no government from this point onward will be considered legitimate.

There is but one solution, in my view. Election Day must be just that: one day. All voting must be done in person, with verified voter ID. The only exceptions should be for absentee ballot qualifications that existed prior to 2020. There must be a verifiable paper trail in case of suspected wrongdoing.

Every American has a duty to exercise their right to vote, and if you can’t make the effort to do so at the polls on Election Day, perhaps your vote shouldn’t count.

John Wade

Paradise