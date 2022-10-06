When Mitch McConnell held the wheel of senatorial power, I believe that he stole two U.S. Supreme Court picks from the Democrats.

First, he blocked then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia in March 2016, eight months prior to the November election. McConnell said, “Give the people a voice in the filling of this vacancy.” The vacancy was later filled by Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated in January 2017 by President Donald Trump.

Then came Trump’s September 2020 nomination to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett just 35 days prior to the 2020 election. She was confirmed by the McConnell-controlled U.S. Senate on Oct. 26, as McConnell ignored his own reasoning from 2016.

Justices Gorsuch and Coney Barrett have both voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and they have voted against gun control and environmental protections.

The other consequential Supreme Court nominee McConnell pushed through was Brett Kavanaugh (to replace the retiring Anthony Kennedy) in October 2018. This was very much to the dismay of many woman voters who heard the heart-wrenching testimony from the woman Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted while in college. Kavanaugh also voted to overturn Roe and against gun control and environmental protections.

This is clearly McConnell’s Supreme Court, and we clearly see that all elections have extremely serious consequences.

In my view, when a power-hungry man like McConnell is determined to abuse his power to thwart the “will of the people,” we the people must act!

This November, we have important choices to make. We must vote to prevent McConnell and Republican U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from doing even more damage to our democracy, our personal safety, our fragile environment and our personal freedoms. Vote for democracy! Vote for Democrats!

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township