On Tuesday, it will be time for Americans to go to the polls. Sadly, since this is an “off year” election, turnout may not be what it should be.

With the turmoil in the wake of last year's election, the phrase "elections have consequences" is more true than ever. This year, the election has a special importance because — for a variety of reasons — common sense and truth, as well as our democracy, are under assault.

Because of its requirement to provide us with the public services we receive (police, fire, sewage, etc.), we are more directly affected by what local government does than we are by what state or federal government do. And certainly this applies to our local school boards, which have the responsibility of providing the foundation for the education of our children.

However, presently we have some screaming voices attacking discussions on race and authors of color, because they say it might hurt the feelings of white children. However, these voices seem to have no thought for the children of color who have been overtly or covertly demeaned in the past. They seemingly don’t wonder if those students’ feelings were hurt.

In addition, some of these loud voices illogically object to taking vaccines that will help to protect people from a disease that has already taken millions of lives worldwide. And despite the fact that most of them previously received lifesaving vaccines for other diseases.

It is my opinion that it is of the utmost importance to ensure that our children are taught the value of learning about all ideas, in the name of truth — while being protected from disease based on the best guidance of health experts.

In that vein, I believe that every registered voter should cast their vote to not only protect our children, but our democracy, truth and common sense. Our parents did no less for us. We owe our children no less.

Stephen L. Patrick

Mount Joy